GST Council gives states a week to decide on compensation issue

New Delhi: Federal indirect tax body the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Thursday gave states a week to decide between two options offered to them for bridging their GST revenue shortfall which the central government is obliged to make up for till 2022.

One of the options is to let states borrow from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the extent of their GST revenue shortfall that can be attributed to the indirect tax reform of GST implementation in 2017, said finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey. Their revenue shortfall on account of the economic slowdown and the pandemic will not be covered by this.

If states opt for this option, they could avail of loans to the tune of ₹97,000 crore in FY21 from the RBI. This is a portion of the total funds needed if they are to be compensated as per the formula of 14% annual growth in revenue receipts taking 2015-16 as base year. That works out to Rs. 2.35 trillion.

This proposal assumes that this entire revenue shortfall this fiscal for the compensation requirement cannot be attributable to GST implementation as a large part of the shortfall is due to the economic shock dealt by the coronavirus pandemic—an act of God--forcing the country go into a stringent lockdown.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the central government could talk to the RBI so that all states can get the loan at the same rate. “States asked us to put both the options in a detailed note and share with them today or tomorrow and give them seven full working days," the minister said, adding that there may be another meeting of the Council shortly.

In both cases, the loans from RBI will be repaid by extending the GST cess levied on items like cars, aerated drinks and tobacco, beyond 2022.

“What state requested was that they needed seven days to discuss the proposal and come back so that further action can be taken," explained Pandey.

