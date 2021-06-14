GST Council has become authoritarian: Amit Mitra

Mitra’s concerns are linked to the non-acceptance by the Council of his demand for zero GST rate on key medical supplies needed for covid management or subjecting them to a token 0.1% both of which would have enabled tax reduction to consumers as well as availability of tax credits to producers. Mitra’s demand for full tax relief is also shared by some of the other opposition ruled states such as Kerala and Punjab. The Council, however, preferred to keep most of the items at 5% rate.