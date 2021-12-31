The 46th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council was held in the national capital under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Finance ministers of States and Union Territories and senior officials attended the meeting at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The meeting took place ahead of the Union Budget for 2022-23, which is scheduled to be presented in Parliament on February 1, 2022.

Also read: GST Council defers hike on textiles from 5% to 12%; to review matter in Feb

Check out all the latest updates on Nirmala Sitharaman's presser on GST Council meeting:

3.30 PM: The GST Council decision had met with a lot of resistance from opposition and many states.

3.25 PM: During the previous GST Council meet, the members had decided to raise the GST on textile to 12 per cent from 5 per cent, and footwear below ₹1,000 per pair to 12 per cent from 5 per cent.

2.30 PM: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council today had deferred hiking the GST on textiles from 5% to 12%.

2.26 PM: The decision on textile will again be referred to the rate rationalisation committee, says Nirmala Sitharaman.

The GST Council meeting has decided to retain the status quo on GST rate on textile to 5% and not raise it to 12%. The issue of GST rate on textile will be sent to the tax rate rationalization committee which will submit its report by February: FM Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/DCjIvNTp2Z — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

2.25 PM: No decision was taken on GST rate revision on footwear, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister of #Gujarat had requested for reconsideration of Sep 2021 GST Council decision



The decision (45th GST Council) was taken in the process of correcting the inversion in the tax structure



- FM @nsitharaman @FinMinIndia @nsitharamanoffc — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) December 31, 2021

3.20 PM: Nirmala Sitharaman says the GST Council decided to retain the status quo on GST rates on textile.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.