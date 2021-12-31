1 min read.Updated: 31 Dec 2021, 03:47 PM ISTLivemint
No decision was taken on GST rate revision on footwear, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
The decision on textile will again be referred to the rate rationalisation committee, says FM
Listen to this article
The 46th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council was held in the national capital under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Finance ministers of States and Union Territories and senior officials attended the meeting at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The meeting took place ahead of the Union Budget for 2022-23, which is scheduled to be presented in Parliament on February 1, 2022.
Check out all the latest updates on Nirmala Sitharaman's presser on GST Council meeting:
3.30 PM: The GST Council decision had met with a lot of resistance from opposition and many states.
3.25 PM: During the previous GST Council meet, the members had decided to raise the GST on textile to 12 per cent from 5 per cent, and footwear below ₹1,000 per pair to 12 per cent from 5 per cent.
2.30 PM: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council today had deferred hiking the GST on textiles from 5% to 12%.
2.26 PM: The decision on textile will again be referred to the rate rationalisation committee, says Nirmala Sitharaman.
The GST Council meeting has decided to retain the status quo on GST rate on textile to 5% and not raise it to 12%. The issue of GST rate on textile will be sent to the tax rate rationalization committee which will submit its report by February: FM Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/DCjIvNTp2Z