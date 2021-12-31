GST Council Meet: ‘We retained status quo on textile’, says Sitharaman

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
No decision was taken on GST rate revision on footwear, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
The decision on textile will again be referred to the rate rationalisation committee, says FM
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The 46th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council was held in the national capital under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Finance ministers of States and Union Territories and senior officials attended the meeting at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The meeting took place ahead of the Union Budget for 2022-23, which is scheduled to be presented in Parliament on February 1, 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The 46th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council was held in the national capital under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Finance ministers of States and Union Territories and senior officials attended the meeting at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The meeting took place ahead of the Union Budget for 2022-23, which is scheduled to be presented in Parliament on February 1, 2022.