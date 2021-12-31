Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  GST Council Meet: ‘We retained status quo on textile’, says Sitharaman

GST Council Meet: ‘We retained status quo on textile’, says Sitharaman

1 min read . 03:47 PM IST Livemint

  • No decision was taken on GST rate revision on footwear, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • The decision on textile will again be referred to the rate rationalisation committee, says FM

The 46th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council was held in the national capital under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Finance ministers of States and Union Territories and senior officials attended the meeting at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The meeting took place ahead of the Union Budget for 2022-23, which is scheduled to be presented in Parliament on February 1, 2022. 

Also read: GST Council defers hike on textiles from 5% to 12%; to review matter in Feb

Check out all the latest updates on Nirmala Sitharaman's presser on GST Council meeting:

3.30 PM: The GST Council decision had met with a lot of resistance from opposition and many states.

3.25 PM: During the previous GST Council meet, the members had decided to raise the GST on textile to 12 per cent from 5 per cent, and footwear below 1,000 per pair to 12 per cent from 5 per cent.

2.30 PM: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council today had deferred hiking the GST on textiles from 5% to 12%. 

2.26 PM: The decision on textile will again be referred to the rate rationalisation committee, says Nirmala Sitharaman.

2.25 PM: No decision was taken on GST rate revision on footwear, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

3.20 PM: Nirmala Sitharaman says the GST Council decided to retain the status quo on GST rates on textile.

