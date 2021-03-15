OPEN APP
Home >News >India >GST Council may consider inclusion of petrol, diesel at an 'appropriate' time

The govt on Monday said that there is no proposal right now to bring crude petroleum, petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel, natural gas under the Goods and Service Tax.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the GST council has not made any recommendation for inclusion of these goods under GST.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Yellen says Biden administration undecided on wealth tax

2 min read . 01:17 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

No plans to introduce diaspora bonds as of now: Finance Minister Sitharaman

1 min read . 01:08 PM IST
Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci warns against easing covid-19 restrictions

2 min read . 12:48 PM IST
Food and fuel inflation rose 1.36% and 0.58% in February. (Photo: Mint)

India February WPI inflation surges to 4.17%

1 min read . 12:41 PM IST

"The council may consider the issue of inclusion of these petroleum products at an appropriate time keeping in view the relevant factors including revenue implication," She said.

Replying to a supplementaries, Anurag Thakur said, the Centre and States should work together to check the price rise of diesel and petrol.

He urged the State Governments to reduce the tax on the petroleum products adding that the Centre will also take decisions following the State governments reduction of price.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout