GST Council may consider inclusion of petrol, diesel at an 'appropriate' time

GST Council may consider inclusion of petrol, diesel at an 'appropriate' time

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman
1 min read . 01:22 PM IST Staff Writer

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the GST council has not made any recommendation for inclusion of these goods under GST

The govt on Monday said that there is no proposal right now to bring crude petroleum, petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel, natural gas under the Goods and Service Tax.

The govt on Monday said that there is no proposal right now to bring crude petroleum, petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel, natural gas under the Goods and Service Tax.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the GST council has not made any recommendation for inclusion of these goods under GST.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the GST council has not made any recommendation for inclusion of these goods under GST.

"The council may consider the issue of inclusion of these petroleum products at an appropriate time keeping in view the relevant factors including revenue implication," She said.

Replying to a supplementaries, Anurag Thakur said, the Centre and States should work together to check the price rise of diesel and petrol.

He urged the State Governments to reduce the tax on the petroleum products adding that the Centre will also take decisions following the State governments reduction of price.

