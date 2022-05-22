The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is expected to propose modifying the summary return and monthly tax payment form, GSTR-3B, at its meeting in June - with the goal of detecting bogus input tax credit (ITC) claims and expediting the settlement of real ones, according to an official. The updated form, according to officials, will clarify the gross input tax credit (ITC) due to the taxpayer, the amount claimed in a given month, and the net amount remaining in the taxpayer's ledger. A meeting of the GST Council, the highest decision-making body on the GST matter, is expected to take place in June.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}