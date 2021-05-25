GST Council may slash rates on oxygen and medical gear

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tax body is likely to leave the tax rate on vax and medicines untouched as they attract only 5%
Panel studied all suggestions and proposed that any relief should take the form of a 5% rate
NEW DELHI :
The Goods and Services Tax Council will consider cutting the GST rate from 12% to 5% on medical oxygen and related gear, pulse oximeters and testing kits for a limited period to help lower the cost of treating covid-19, in its virtual meeting on Friday.
The federal indirect tax body, however, is likely to leave untouched the tax rate on vaccines and medicines as these attract only 5%, the merit rate that covers most of the essential goods, said a person aware of discussions between the Union and state governments.