GST Council may slash rates on oxygen and medical gear

GST Council may slash rates on oxygen and medical gear

The Council is also expected to widen the list of medical supplies for covid relief that are eligible for exemption from import duties and IGST.
3 min read . 12:53 AM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • Tax body is likely to leave the tax rate on vax and medicines untouched as they attract only 5%
  • Panel studied all suggestions and proposed that any relief should take the form of a 5% rate

NEW DELHI : The Goods and Services Tax Council will consider cutting the GST rate from 12% to 5% on medical oxygen and related gear, pulse oximeters and testing kits for a limited period to help lower the cost of treating covid-19, in its virtual meeting on Friday.

The federal indirect tax body, however, is likely to leave untouched the tax rate on vaccines and medicines as these attract only 5%, the merit rate that covers most of the essential goods, said a person aware of discussions between the Union and state governments.

