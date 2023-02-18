GST Council meet: Pending GST compensation of ₹16,982 crore for June will be cleared, says FM Sitharaman
- She also said that the government will clear the entire pending balance of the GST compensation – a total of ₹16,982 crores for June.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 18 February said that the entire pending GST compensation will be cleared.
