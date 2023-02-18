“The major issue which was coming in the way was whether the GSTAT would be State Level or National Level. The considerations of ‘Independence’ and ‘federal character’ were arguments 'for' a state level tribunal, which being a quasi-judicial Authority has to ensure that the load on High Courts is reduced by unbiased dispensation of justice. However, the considerations of ‘Harmonising Jurisprudence’, ‘Functional Specialisation’ and other matters were argued 'for' setting up National Level Tribunals. It seems that the GST Council has largely formed a view on the same with certain changes to the GoM report recommending National Level Tribunal," he added.