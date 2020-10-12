GST Council meet: No consensus arrived at among states, says Sitharaman

Clarifying why the centre is unwilling to borrow, Sitharaman said centre has issued a borrowing calendar and if it further revises it upward, it will immediately jack up the yields of government securities. “Borrowing cost will go up for states and even private sector. At a time we are seeking more money to invest, can we afford that? The impact will not be as much if states borrow. We will facilitate the borrowing in a manner so that some states don’t borrow at higher yields than some others," she added.