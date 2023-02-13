GST council meet on Saturday

The Centre is keen to explore if the GST rate on cement could be lowered from the current 28%. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said earlier this month that a panel of officers will look into it. This, however, is unlikely to be taken up at the meeting on Saturday. The next meeting is expected to take up items for tax corrections which are already examined by the panel of officers. A few law related changes and some tax rate related changes are expected at the meeting.