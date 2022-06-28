GST Council meet today: From tax on online casinos to decision on taxing crypto. What's on agenda?2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 08:55 AM IST
GST Council meet today: A host of issues will be discussed in the 2-day meeting in Chandigarh
The 47th Goods and Services Tax (GST) council meeting 2022 is scheduled for today, 28 June and 29 June in Chandigarh. During the two-day meeting starting today, the council is slated to discuss an array of issues, including a mechanism for compensating states for revenue loss, tax rate tweaks in some items and relaxed registration norms for small online suppliers.