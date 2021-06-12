GST Council meet today: what to expect

This issue has been a matter of intense debate between central and state governments. With the Centre agreeing to supply covid vaccines free of cost to states from 21 June, states will not have to bear the 5% tax burden on vaccine procurement. However, the tax applicable on vaccines procured by private hospitals is expected to be discussed at the Council. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had explained the technical difficulties in removing the 5% GST on covid vaccines, saying it could be counter productive to consumers. But opposition states argue that the Council should consider this relief given that it is a once-in-a century pandemic.

