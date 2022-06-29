Briefing about deliberations at the two-day meeting of the GST Council, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said the GoM, which is tasked to submit the report on rate rationalisation, has been given three more months
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
From policymakers to common man, everyone is waiting eagerly for the outcome of the 47th Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council meeting. Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the outcome of the 47th GST meeting on Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
From policymakers to common man, everyone is waiting eagerly for the outcome of the 47th Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council meeting. Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the outcome of the 47th GST meeting on Wednesday.
Briefing reporters about deliberations at the two-day meeting of the GST Council in Chandigarh, the finance minister spoke about rate rationalisation, the GST compensation to states, on corrections of invested duties, virtual digital assets and more.
Briefing reporters about deliberations at the two-day meeting of the GST Council in Chandigarh, the finance minister spoke about rate rationalisation, the GST compensation to states, on corrections of invested duties, virtual digital assets and more.
On exemption, inverted duty structure
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On exemption, inverted duty structure
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The GST Council has accepted the report submitted by the Group of Minister (GoM), headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on tax exemptions and correction of inversion.
The GST Council has accepted the report submitted by the Group of Minister (GoM), headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on tax exemptions and correction of inversion.
The Council's decisions on exemptions and correction of inversion will come into effect on 18 July, Revenue Secery has said.
The Council's decisions on exemptions and correction of inversion will come into effect on 18 July, Revenue Secery has said.
On GST compensation to states
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On GST compensation to states
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The GST Council didn't take any decision on extending beyond this month the compensation paid to states for revenue lost from the implementation of GST.
The GST Council didn't take any decision on extending beyond this month the compensation paid to states for revenue lost from the implementation of GST.
Puducherry finance minister K Lakshminarayanan said all states sought an extension of the compensation mechanism, but no decision has been taken.
Of the 16 states, 3-4 spoke of evolving their own revenue stream to break from the compensation mechanism, Sitharaman said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Of the 16 states, 3-4 spoke of evolving their own revenue stream to break from the compensation mechanism, Sitharaman said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Centre did not reveal its mind on the issue.
The Centre did not reveal its mind on the issue.
A final decision is likely to be taken at the next meeting of the council in August.
A final decision is likely to be taken at the next meeting of the council in August.
On rate rationalisation
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On rate rationalisation
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The FM said that the issue of rate rationalisation was not taken up during the meeting. “The rate rationalisation aspect of the GoM, headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, has not been taken up," the Finance Minister said.
The FM said that the issue of rate rationalisation was not taken up during the meeting. “The rate rationalisation aspect of the GoM, headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, has not been taken up," the Finance Minister said.
Tax on casinos, lottery
Tax on casinos, lottery
The GST Council has asked the Group of Ministers to re-deliberate on levying a 28% tax on casinos, online gaming, horse racing and lottery pending more consultations with stakeholders.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The GST Council has asked the Group of Ministers to re-deliberate on levying a 28% tax on casinos, online gaming, horse racing and lottery pending more consultations with stakeholders.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A group of ministers headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has been asked to consider submissions of stakeholders again on the valuation mechanism and submit its report by 15 July.
A group of ministers headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has been asked to consider submissions of stakeholders again on the valuation mechanism and submit its report by 15 July.
The GoM had recommended that online gaming should be taxed at the full value of the consideration, including the contest entry fee paid by the player on participating in the game.
The GoM had recommended that online gaming should be taxed at the full value of the consideration, including the contest entry fee paid by the player on participating in the game.
In cases of race courses, it had suggested that GST be levied on the full value of bets pooled in the totalisators and placed with the bookmakers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In cases of race courses, it had suggested that GST be levied on the full value of bets pooled in the totalisators and placed with the bookmakers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
It also recommended that no distinction should be made on grounds of game of skill or game of chance for the purpose of the levy of GST and should be taxed at the highest rate of 28%.
It also recommended that no distinction should be made on grounds of game of skill or game of chance for the purpose of the levy of GST and should be taxed at the highest rate of 28%.
The council will meet again in the first week of August to decide on the issue, Sitharaman said.
The council will meet again in the first week of August to decide on the issue, Sitharaman said.