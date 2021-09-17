The GST Council is likely to take a decision on bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of the uniform indirect tax regime during its meeting on Friday. The much-debated demand had been raised from various quarters for long, considering the skyrocketing prices of transportation fuel in the country. Covering petrol and diesel under Goods and Services Tax (GST) would do away with state taxes levied on them, drastically bringing down prices.

The council convened in Lucknow for its first physical meeting in 20 months - the last one was held on December 18, 2019 - with a packed agenda. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the meeting.

Catch live updates from 45th GST Coucil meeting decisions here:

All eyes are on whether the council makes a decision to bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST or not. Voices in support of this demand have grown strong in recent past as fuel prices crossed ₹ 100 per litre in several cities.

100 per litre in several cities. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the briefing on decisions taken during the 45th GST Council meeting at 6:30 PM.

FM Smt. @nsitharaman to address a media briefing on the outcomes of 45th GST Council meeting at 6:30 PM (tentative) in Lucknow today.



Watch LIVE here 👇

YouTube➡️https://t.co/uJ4f8C9aVX

Facebook➡️https://t.co/06oEmkxGpI



Follow for LIVE updates

Twitter➡️https://t.co/XaIRg3fn5f — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) September 17, 2021

What to expect

Apart from bringing petrol and diesel under GST, the all-powerful council may also extend GST relief on drugs used in Covid-19 treatment till December 31 this year, as well as add more drugs to the list eligible for concessional tax rates.

The GST council had earlier reduced GST rates on 30 items used in treating Covid-19 and mucormycosis (black fungus), including Amphotericin B (5 per cent to nil), Tocilizumab (5 per cent to nil), Remdesivir (12 per cent to 5 per cent), and anti-coagulants like Heparin (12 per cent to 5 per cent). Oxygen, oxygen generation equipment and related medical devices as well as testing kits have been saw GST rates slashed from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

While expected, it is unlikely that the council will take a decision on extending GST compensation to states beyond June 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.