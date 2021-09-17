OPEN APP
Home >News >India >GST Council Meeting Live: FM to address media; petrol, Covid drugs on agenda
Listen to this article

The GST Council is likely to take a decision on bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of the uniform indirect tax regime during its meeting on Friday. The much-debated demand had been raised from various quarters for long, considering the skyrocketing prices of transportation fuel in the country. Covering petrol and diesel under Goods and Services Tax (GST) would do away with state taxes levied on them, drastically bringing down prices.

The council convened in Lucknow for its first physical meeting in 20 months - the last one was held on December 18, 2019 - with a packed agenda. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the meeting.

Catch live updates from 45th GST Coucil meeting decisions here:

  • All eyes are on whether the council makes a decision to bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST or not. Voices in support of this demand have grown strong in recent past as fuel prices crossed 100 per litre in several cities.
  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the briefing on decisions taken during the 45th GST Council meeting at 6:30 PM.

What to expect

Apart from bringing petrol and diesel under GST, the all-powerful council may also extend GST relief on drugs used in Covid-19 treatment till December 31 this year, as well as add more drugs to the list eligible for concessional tax rates.

The GST council had earlier reduced GST rates on 30 items used in treating Covid-19 and mucormycosis (black fungus), including Amphotericin B (5 per cent to nil), Tocilizumab (5 per cent to nil), Remdesivir (12 per cent to 5 per cent), and anti-coagulants like Heparin (12 per cent to 5 per cent). Oxygen, oxygen generation equipment and related medical devices as well as testing kits have been saw GST rates slashed from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

While expected, it is unlikely that the council will take a decision on extending GST compensation to states beyond June 2022.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Finance ministry said in a tweet that Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has started the meeting of the GST council early on Friday, 17 September. (PTI)

Why continuing GST compensation to states beyond 2022 is hard

2 min read . 12:46 PM IST
Extending GST compensation in its current form means states’ protected revenue for computing the compensation amount goes up by 14% annually from the FY16 base year. (PTI)

Decision on GST compensation beyond 2022 unlikely at today’s meet

2 min read . 07:31 AM IST
Photo: Reuters

Bringing auto fuels under GST is easier said than done

2 min read . 05:44 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout