NEW DELHI : Amid a massive impact on tax revenues due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown which began in March end, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today chaired the 40th GST Council meeting via video conferencing. This is the first meeting of the GST Council during the lockdown in which several measures to garner funds for compensation to states is likely to have been discussed. Changes in GST rates are unlikely.

GST Council Meeting LIVE Updates:

-Late fees for non-filing of GST returns for the period in between August 2017 to January 2020 could be waived off,

-Under GST law, state governments are guaranteed to be paid for any loss of revenue in the first five years of the GST implementation from July 1, 2017.

-GST Council is expected to consider revising late filing fee for returns from July 2017 to January 2020. Some other compliance-related relief measures are also expected to be taken up in the meeting.

-FM is scheduled to brief the media shortly.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via