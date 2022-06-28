GST Council meeting Live Updates: States' compensation, tax tweaks on cards

Many important decisions are expected to be taken at the 47th meeting of GST Council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state counterparts. The Council is also set to discuss compensation payout to states with opposition-ruled states aggressively pushing for its continuation beyond the five-year period which ends in June. GST was introduced from July 1, 2017, and states were assured of compensation for the revenue loss, till June 2022, arising on account of GST roll out.
28 Jun 2022, 04:06 PM IST
Mamata advisor Amit Mitra on consensus decision making
Mamata advisor Amit Mitra asks Centre to make decisions at GST council meet by consensus shunning majoritarianism, as per SC ruling.
28 Jun 2022, 03:29 PM IST
Oppn-ruled states demand changing revenue sharing formula between Centre-states
With compensation to states for loss of revenue from the implementation of GST ending this month, states ruled by non-NDA parties have started clamouring for changing the revenue sharing formula to protect their revenues.
28 Jun 2022, 03:28 PM IST
To prevent GST evasion, a new plan is on the cards
The Goods and Services Tax Council will consider several measures to prevent tax evasion at its two-day meeting starting Tuesday as central and state governments face increasing pressure to mobilize revenue to manage spiralling deficits. Read more
28 Jun 2022, 03:19 PM IST
'Extend GST compensation to states by 5 years or raise share'
Chhattisgarh commercial taxes minister T S Singh Deo on Tuesday urged the union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to extend the goods and services (GST) tax compensation for the states beyond 30 June in view of revenue challenges faced by mining and manufacturing states under the GST regime. Read more
28 Jun 2022, 03:15 PM IST
The road ahead for GST as it completes 5 years
The meeting is crucial, coming at a time central and state governments are facing stiff fiscal challenges. Mint examines what the Council is upto. Read more
28 Jun 2022, 03:11 PM IST
States' compensation, easier e-comm suppliers' registration, tax tweaks on cards
The 47th GST Council meeting that is currently underway is slated to discuss a host of issues, including a mechanism for compensating states for revenue loss, tax rate tweaks in some items and relaxed registration norms for small online suppliers.
The meeting of the Council will also clear levying the highest tax of 28% on online games, casinos and horse racing, besides, measures to curb tax evasion, especially devising ways to tackle high-risk taxpayers in GST.
28 Jun 2022, 03:09 PM IST
GSTC to discuss removing exemptions on host of services
The GST Council will deliberate on the recommendations for withdrawal of GST exemption on a host of services including on hotel accommodation of less than ₹1,000 per day.