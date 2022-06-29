GST Council Meeting: No decision on extending compensation to states1 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 04:14 PM IST
- When GST was rolled out, states were promised compensation for revenue loss till June 2022
Listen to this article
The 47th GST council meeting ended today and the Council could not take a decision on the contentious issues of extension of GST compensation mechanism for states. Puducherry finance minister K Lakshminarayanan told PTI that said all states sought an extension of the compensation mechanism, but no decision has been taken.