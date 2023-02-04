GST Council meeting on 18 Feb; Here's what is expected
- The minimum threshold of tax amount for launching prosecution under GST has been raised from ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore
The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on 18 February. The 49th GST meeting is likely to take up a discussion on the taxation of 'pan masala' and 'gutka' firms. Besides, GST on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing may also come up for deliberations.
