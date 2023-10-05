GST Council meeting on October 7: Agenda, other details here

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, will meet on 7 October to discuss the pending reform agenda by the council. The 52nd meeting of the council will be held in the capital, the council said in a social media post. However, the post did not divulge the specific agenda for the meeting. "The 52nd meeting of the GST Council will be held on 7th October, 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan , New Delhi," the GST Council handle said in a post on X.

GST Council to meet on October 7: Agenda

The next meeting of the GST Council will be held this week in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, though the agenda is not yet known. However, as per media reports, the GST Council is likely to review the progress made by the states in incorporating changes with regard to the taxation of online gaming in SGST laws as approved by the council in its 51st meeting.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the council is likely to clarify the levy of tax on bank and corporate guarantees provided by directors and promoters to a company. The report further said that the meeting will also consider exemption on millets sold in powdered form.

The central government has notified the amendments in GST legislation passed by the Lok Sabha in August so as to impose a 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. The amendments will come into effect as was earlier announced -- from October 1. The amendments in the GST acts were made after they were proposed by the GST Council to make way to levy 28 per cent taxes on such items.

51st GST Council meeting

The GST Council in its 51st meeting recommended certain amendments in the CGST Act 2017 and IGST Act 2017, including an amendment in Schedule III of the CGST Act, 2017, to provide clarity on the taxation of supplies in casinos, horse racing, and online gaming. The Council also recommended inserting a specific provision in the IGST Act, 2017 to provide for liability to pay GST on the supply of online money gaming by a supplier located outside India to a person in India, for single registration in India for the said supplier through a simplified registration scheme and also for blocking access by the public to any information generated, transmitted, received or hosted in any computer resource used for the supply of online money gaming by such supplier in case of failure to comply with provisions of registration and payment of tax.

The Council also recommended that valuation of thesupply of online gaming and actionable claims in casinos may be done based on the amount paid or payable to or deposited with the supplier, by or on behalf of the player (excluding the amount entered into games/ bets out of winnings of previous games/ bets) and not on the total value of each bet placed. The Council recommended that CGST Rules, 2017 be amended to insert specific provisions for the valuation of the supply of online gaming and the supply of actionable claims in casinos accordingly.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!