Mint Explainer | GST Council meeting: what could change for refunds, enforcement and rate changes

The 57th GST Council meeting comes at a critical stage in the evolution of India’s nine-year-old goods and services tax (GST) regime, with the focus shifting from broad rate rationalization to the system’s plumbing—from refunds and input tax credit to registration, enforcement, litigation and the use of tax data.
The meeting, after being rescheduled twice, is finally set for 8 October. It was originally scheduled for 12 September and later moved to 7 October. Mint explains the proposals before the Council that could affect exporters, manufacturers, smaller businesses, e-commerce sellers and patients dependent on imported medicines.