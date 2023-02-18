GST Council Meeting: See how industry reacts on compensation clearance, rate cut
- Sitharaman said the entire pending balance of the GST compensation cess, a total of ₹16,982 crore, will be cleared
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the entire pending dues for the GST compensation cess to the states will be cleared as of today.
