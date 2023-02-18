GST Council Meeting: See how industry reacts on compensation clearance, rate cut

"In line with this recommendation, it seems to have been agreed that the GST Tribunals would have 2 judicial and 2 technical members, with only 2 sitting at a point in time Revenue Secretary did also clarify that the threshold is likely to be INR 50 lakhs for a single member bench, any matter over this threshold would be dealt with by a division bench. It has been also decided that the decision on number of State benches across the country would be left to states, and the same may be recommended to the Council for approval. While setting up of Tribunals has seen significant delays, the formula for number of members seems interesting and with equal representation by Centre and State , we seem to be moving in the right direction and these should become a reality soon," he added.