GST law may be rid of crime tags2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 02:21 AM IST
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will consider proposals to decriminalize GST law and to set up appellate tribunals to resolve disputes at its next meeting on 17 December, a government official said.