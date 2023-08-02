GST Council meeting today: Officials may take key decision on 28% tax on online gaming2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST
GST Council to discuss and decide on levying 28% GST on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. Gamers and gaming companies have requested a revocation of the decision as it may hinder the growth of startups.
A virtual meeting of the GST Council is set to be held on Wednesday (2 August). Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who heads the Council, will chair the meeting.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×