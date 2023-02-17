GST Council meeting tomorrow: Here's what's on agenda
- The 49th GST meeting is being held after the presentation of the union budget earlier this month which offered to extend the 50-year interest-free loan to states for another year
The 49th meeting of the GST Council is scheduled to be held in Delhi on 18 February, Saturday. Chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the meeting is likely to discuss setting up appellate tribunals and mechanisms to curb tax evasion in pan masala and gutkha business.
