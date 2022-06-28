GST Council meeting underway, to mull several key recommendations

The meeting is an important milestone in the history of the 2017 indirect tax reform as it will set the direction of GST for future years. The GST compensation given to states by the central government is set to end by the end of this month and the Council is expected to approve a set of rule changes that will make the IT system and the regulatory architecture of GST more efficient in curbing tax evasion, according to an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}