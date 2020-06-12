NEW DELHI: Federal indirect tax body, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, will on Friday hold its 40th meeting by videoconference at a time central and state governments are facing severe cash crunch caused by the lockdown necessitated by the covid-19 pandemic. The meeting is also the first since the lockdown was imposed on 25 March.

Here are the key issues that would be taken up for discussion:

Tax Tweaks:

While central and state authorities are not in a mood to either offer a demand stimulus by cutting GST rates or to unsettle economic recovery by raising tax rates, the Council has received several suggestions from the industry for tax relief. These include items relief on packaged rice and food grains and hand sanitisers. Packaged rice attracts 5% tax, while hand sanitisers and hand wash are taxed at 18%. The Council had earlier considered several steps to raise tax revenue including higher rates but dropped the idea as revenue gain from those steps may not have been substantial in a slowing economy. However, items considered luxury or sin are always the target for higher taxes.

Compensating States:

Central and state finance ministers are expected to look into a proposal to allow the GST Council to borrow from the market to make up for any shortfall in collection of cess that is used for compensating states’ revenue loss. The liability of the Centre and states in servicing debt and its repayment as well as possible extension of the cess beyond 2022 may be taken up for discussion. States like Kerala have asked the Centre to extend the cess beyond 2022 so that any funds borrowed from the market to compensate states’ revenue shortfall can be repaid.

Compliance Relief:

Levy of late fee of up to ₹10,000 a month had affected tax payer compliance in filing monthly GST returns. The Council noted that in the six months between May and October 2019, return filing by assessees had crossed 60% only once. Many businesses have suggested that waiver of late fee for the period August 2017 to January 2020 could be considered. The Council is also expected to review progress in deploying technology at various levels to step up compliance. Many micro, small and medium enterprises have struggled to shift to GST from the earlier indirect tax regime. There is a need to simplify the procedure for MSMEs," said Rajesh Gupta, co-founder and director of Busy Infotech Pvt. Ltd., an accounting software maker.

