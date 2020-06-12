GST Council meeting: What to expect?

Central and state finance ministers are expected to look into a proposal to allow the GST Council to borrow from the market to make up for any shortfall in collection of cess that is used for compensating states’ revenue loss. The liability of the Centre and states in servicing debt and its repayment as well as possible extension of the cess beyond 2022 may be taken up for discussion. States like Kerala have asked the Centre to extend the cess beyond 2022 so that any funds borrowed from the market to compensate states’ revenue shortfall can be repaid.