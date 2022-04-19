GST Council: Ministers' panel yet to take a view on proposal to raise 5% rate

It was earlier notified that the seven-member GoM (Group of Ministers), which is led by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj S Bommai and includes finance ministers from West Bengal, Kerala Goa, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan as members, is likely to meet early next month. The group hasn't taken up a proposal to raise the lowest or threshold slab under GST to 8% from 5%, said the source who wished not to be identified.