Sitharaman said that suggestions for inclusion of MUVs also came up during discussions. “Even as we brought in this clarification (about SUVs), there was a request to bring in or add MUVs (multi-utility vehicles), which are now already in the market…and what has been agreed upon by the Council is that this clarification goes ahead. But if there is anything else that needs to be added to this 22% rate, the fitment committee will look into it," the minister said. “This clarification is not new tax. It is more to say what defines that commodity, which is under taxation as SUV," the minister said.

