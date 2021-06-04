GST Council sees little revenue impact in further easing tax compliance

Only two-fifth of the eligible 9 million GST payers by sales have opted for the current scheme of monthly tax payment and quarterly return filing, the person said on the condition of anonymity. They roughly account for only 4% of the quarterly GST receipts. One factor that will aid in deciding on further compliance relaxation is the thumb rule in taxation that bulk of the taxpayers contribute only a small share of the overall revenue collections, while the remaining few account for the lion’s share. Quarterly tax payment facility would lead to only deferring tax dues of the first and second months of a quarter to the third month.