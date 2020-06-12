GST Council set to meet today, likely to debate cess shortfall

Expectations of compliance relief for businesses are also building up. Several taxpayers may have difficulty in paying the late fees because of the severe fund crunch, said Archit Gupta, founder and chief executive officer, Cleartax. The council may consider a late fee waiver for the period August 2017 to January 2020, he said. “Compliance is likely to get a boost if late fees are waived. We hoping the council will consider this as a one-time relief to taxpayers," Gupta said.