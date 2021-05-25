Federal indirect tax body, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council should transcend technicalities and bureaucratic approaches in addressing the covid crisis for its effective management, West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra urged union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

In a letter to Sitharaman on Tuesday, Mitra proposed zero rating of GST for all covid-relevant materials, equipment, drugs and vaccines. This, the minister said, will allow manufacturers and the entire supply chain entrepreneurs to avail of input tax credit and therefore, there would be no adverse impact on prices for the consumers, Mitra said.

“I sincerely hope, that our GST Council, chaired by you, shall rise to the occasion in addressing the current crisis, going beyond technicalities and bureaucratic approaches, when the entire country is looking up to the Council for relief, with immense hope and optimism," Mitra said.

The West Bengal minister also said that he was looking forward to “fruitful deliberations and bold decisions" at the Council’s meeting on Friday, which comes after a gap of over seven months.

Mitra’s suggestions to the union government to go beyond technicalities comes after Sitharaman earlier this month explained why giving upfront GST exemption to vaccines could be counter-productive.

The difficulty is that raw materials and services used in vaccine production will continue to attract taxes and producers will not be able to use the tax credits for the same. This could force them to recover the tax cost from the consumer, which could drive up the retail price. Sitharaman explained in a tweet on 9 May that if full exemption from GST is given, vaccine manufacturers would not be able to offset their input taxes and would pass them on to the end consumer by increasing the price. Mitra’s solution is not to exempt covid related medical supplies from tax, but to keep the tax rate at zero, which allows businesses to seek refunds for the taxes paid on raw materials.

Sitharaman was responding to a letter written by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for tax relief on covid-related medical supplies.

Mitra said in his letter on Tuesday that he was looking forward to fruitful deliberations and bold decisions at Friday’s Council meeting. “You would agree that, this is an extremely difficult time concerning the lives of millions of people and we need to go the extra mile for effectively managing the crisis caused by the pandemic. The third wave too cannot be ruled out," said Mitra.

An email sent to the finance ministry seeking comments for the story remained unanswered till press time.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.