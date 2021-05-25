GST Council should take bold steps for effective covid management: Amit Mitra

The difficulty is that raw materials and services used in vaccine production will continue to attract taxes and producers will not be able to use the tax credits for the same. This could force them to recover the tax cost from the consumer, which could drive up the retail price. Sitharaman explained in a tweet on 9 May that if full exemption from GST is given, vaccine manufacturers would not be able to offset their input taxes and would pass them on to the end consumer by increasing the price. Mitra’s solution is not to exempt covid related medical supplies from tax, but to keep the tax rate at zero, which allows businesses to seek refunds for the taxes paid on raw materials.