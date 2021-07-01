A special session of the GST Council will be held soon to discuss all compensation-related issues, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

"...I have promised to hold a special session, in which we will discuss about, all GST compensation-related issues," FM Sitharaman said.

The Union Finance Minister also said that the flow of coronavirus vaccination across India will be well managed and all states will be taken care of.

While speaking to reporters, in response to a question on GST compensation to Karnataka, the FM said that every state's compensation will be worked out.

On the kind of expenditure budgeted for the compensation, the Union Finance Minister said, "I can't tell you off the cuff. These are amounts, which are determined based on the formula, which was arrived at last year and that is the basis on which the distribution will start."

FM Sitharaman today visited Boeing India and the SELCO Foundation-funded 100-oxygenated bed COVID-Care Centre at Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd.(KPCL), Yelahanka campus in Bengaluru.

On Covid-19 vaccine shortage in the state, FM Sitharaman said that every state gets the allocation as per the intensity of the attack, density of the population and the number of vulnerable populations.

"The central government supplies it (vaccines),well in advance so that they can announce as to how much is being given, seven days prior...this happening every month, it keeps coming," the FM said, adding that all states will be taken care of.

"The flow will be well managed. I wish to assure through the media that all people's interests will be taken care of and everybody will be vaccinated," Sitharaman added.

