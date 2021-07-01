Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >GST Council special session to be convened to address compensation issues: FM Sitharaman

GST Council special session to be convened to address compensation issues: FM Sitharaman

Premium
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to visit a 100-bed Covid Care facility inside the campus of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL), at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.
1 min read . 07:29 PM IST Livemint

  • The Union Finance Minister also said that the flow of coronavirus vaccination across India will be well managed and all states will be taken care of

A special session of the GST Council will be held soon to discuss all compensation-related issues, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

A special session of the GST Council will be held soon to discuss all compensation-related issues, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

"...I have promised to hold a special session, in which we will discuss about, all GST compensation-related issues," FM Sitharaman said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"...I have promised to hold a special session, in which we will discuss about, all GST compensation-related issues," FM Sitharaman said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Union Finance Minister also said that the flow of coronavirus vaccination across India will be well managed and all states will be taken care of.

While speaking to reporters, in response to a question on GST compensation to Karnataka, the FM said that every state's compensation will be worked out.

On the kind of expenditure budgeted for the compensation, the Union Finance Minister said, "I can't tell you off the cuff. These are amounts, which are determined based on the formula, which was arrived at last year and that is the basis on which the distribution will start."

FM Sitharaman today visited Boeing India and the SELCO Foundation-funded 100-oxygenated bed COVID-Care Centre at Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd.(KPCL), Yelahanka campus in Bengaluru.

On Covid-19 vaccine shortage in the state, FM Sitharaman said that every state gets the allocation as per the intensity of the attack, density of the population and the number of vulnerable populations.

`

"The central government supplies it (vaccines),well in advance so that they can announce as to how much is being given, seven days prior...this happening every month, it keeps coming," the FM said, adding that all states will be taken care of.

"The flow will be well managed. I wish to assure through the media that all people's interests will be taken care of and everybody will be vaccinated," Sitharaman added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!