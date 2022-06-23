GST Council to consider rate change on only a handful of items in meet next week

Currently, the exemptions from BCD and IGST are only available on imports made by the armed forces and the DPSUs/PSUs for defence items. However, the panel looking at rates noted that allowing exemption to imports by the private sector, if the end user is the defence forces, may ease the availability of critical defence related items. Besides, the concession is only for a limited duration, of up to 30 June, 2024, and is subject to certification of imports by the Ministry of Defence.