Federal indirect tax body the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will on 27 August discuss issues related to revenue compensation to states, an agenda state finance ministers have been pushing for.

The Council meeting to be held by videoconference will explore ways of meeting the gap between GST cess collections and the total compensation to be paid to states as per a central government guarantee. The Council will again meet on 19 September to discuss other GST related issues, two persons familiar with the discussions said.

The Narendra Modi administration in July released ₹13,806 crore to states as GST compensation for March, completing the payment for FY20. The Centre paid ₹1,65,302 crore in all for the last financial year. Fiscally constrained states have been asking for timely release of their compensation payment but the national lockdown imposed to fight back the coronavirus pandemic had hit the Centre’s financial position as well as GST cess collections, a situation not anticipated in GST laws.

One key issue that is expected to be discussed would be how much of states’ revenue loss during the national lockdown the centre may be willing to make up for. Under law, states are guaranteed 14% annual increase in revenue taking 2015-16 as the base year. However, the central government has been arguing that it can only make up for states’ GST revenue shortfall from the funds collected as GST cess.

One proposal on the table is to allow the Council to borrow funds from the market to meet the funds shortfall and repay this by extending the levy of GST cess beyond 2022. The Council is expected to discuss the merits of this proposal.

