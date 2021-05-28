The GST Council in its meeting decided to exempt levies on the import of coronavirus relief material till 31 August, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Friday.

"Adhoc exemptions have been given for Covid-related equipment. As a Council we are responsible for tax relief reaching the end-user, the common man, which is why there was an impasse on exempting Covid-19 related material," FM Sitharaman has said.

Issues of Covid-related equipment was one of the items on the agenda that had a very detailed discussion.

Highlights from FM Sitharaman's address:

One of the biggest decisions today is the reduction of the compliance burden of small taxpayers and medium-sized taxpayers. Late fee, Amnesty-related matters also decided upon. To provide relief to small taxpayers, an Amnesty scheme recommended for reducing late fees payable in these cases.

Taxpayers can now file their pending returns and avail the benefits of this Amnesty scheme with reduced late fees, FM Sitharaman said.

Late fees have also been rationalised. The rationalised late fee and the decision to reduce the maximum amount of late fee for small taxpayers will come into effect for future tax periods. This will provide a long term relief to small taxpayers: FM Nirmala Sitharaman





I've decided and announced in Council that a Group of Ministers quickly formed who will submit their report within 10 days - on or before 8 June, so that if there are any further reductions which need to be done will be done, in the sense, that rates will be decided by them: FM

The 43rd GST Council meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state finance ministers, was held via video conferencing. The council is meeting for the first time in nearly eight months.

Ahead of the first meeting of the top decision-making body, finance ministers of eight states ruled by non-BJP and its like-minded parties -- Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Kerala and West Bengal -- have devised a joint strategy to press for a zero tax rate on COVID essentials, sources said.

Besides discussion on tax rates, the council may also deliberate on the estimated ₹2.69 lakh crore that states need to be provided as per the promise in 2017 to make good any loss in revenue they suffer because of giving up their right to levy VAT and other taxes.

Sources said the Fitment Committee on GST rates, comprising tax officers of centre and states, has also given its report to the council listing out the pros and cons of waiver and zero-rating of COVID vaccines, drugs and other equipment.

Exempting final product from GST would deny manufacturers from claiming the benefit of the input tax credit on raw materials and hence not much benefit accrues to consumers.

Hence, it needs to be seen whether the council decides to exempt these items from GST or cut rates.

Currently, domestic supplies and commercial imports of vaccines attract a 5 per cent goods and services tax (GST), while COVID drugs and oxygen concentrators attract a 12 per cent levy.

With regard to the issue of compensation payable to states, the centre has estimated the shortfall at ₹2.69 lakh crore.

The centre expects to collect over ₹1.11 lakh crore through cess on luxury, demerit and sin goods which will be given to the states to compensate them for the shortfall in revenue arising out of GST implementation.

The remaining ₹1.58 lakh crore would have to be borrowed to meet the promised compensation.

