GST Council to meet in Srinagar by June-end

Another ministerial group on rate rationalization led by Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is meeting virtually on Friday to examine various options for tax rate changes and revenue augmentation. At Friday’s meeting, this panel will take a call on when its final recommendations will be ready, a person familiar with the discussions in the panel, said on condition of anonymity. The idea is to correct tax anomalies which will help save the government’s tax refund outgo, prune the list of tax exemptions and revise rates that will restore the tax base that got eroded due to sharp rate cuts in the past. However, given that the RBI is raising its benchmark policy rate to tame inflation and businesses have passed on rising cost of raw materials to consumers in many commodities, an increase in the tax on consumption would be a challenge for policy makers to implement in the short term. An increase in the 18% slab to 20% and shifting some items in the 18% to 28% are among the suggestions before the panel, said a second person, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.