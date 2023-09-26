GST Council to meet on 7 October to iron out setting up of tribunals1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 08:58 PM IST
According to an individual familiar with government discussions, the meeting is anticipated to be brief and is convened to examine specific technical details related to the establishment of the tribunals
New Delhi: The federal indirect tax body, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, will meet on 7 October to iron out certain issues relating to setting up of GST appellate tribunal and its benches across the country.
