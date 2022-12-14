GST Council to raise monetary limit to prosecute tax evasion1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 12:22 AM IST
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will on Saturday consider raising the monetary threshold for launching prosecution for tax evasion, two people familiar with the Centre-state discussions said, as the federal indirect tax body aims to improve business climate and ease of doing business.