GST Council to raise monetary limit to prosecute tax evasion

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in September issued a series of instructions to field officers to ensure that prosecution is not launched indiscriminately against all directors of a public limited company for tax evasion and that it should be limited only to persons who oversaw its day-to-day operations and have taken an active part in the offence or have connived in it. In August, it instructed officers that decisions for prosecution are taken on a case-to-case basis weighing the nature and gravity of the offence, the extent of tax evaded and the quality of evidence. The central tax authority also raised the monetary threshold for prosecution and arrest for smuggling to ₹50 lakh from ₹20 lakh. In the case of commercial fraud, the threshold has been doubled to ₹2 crore.