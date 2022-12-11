GST Council to set scope of tribunals at this week’s meet1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 09:44 PM IST
Proposals to tackle tax evasion in pan masala, gutka, bricks and sand mining industries will also be taken up at the meeting
Proposals to tackle tax evasion in pan masala, gutka, bricks and sand mining industries will also be taken up at the meeting
NEW DELHI : The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet on 17 December to decide on the composition and regional distribution of appellate tribunals that will handle GST disputes, but will not address the contentious issue of taxation of online gaming, horse racing, and casinos, two people familiar with centre-state discussions said.