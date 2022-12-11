GST Council to set scope of tribunals at this week’s meet

Proposals to tackle tax evasion in pan masala, gutka, bricks and sand mining industries will also be taken up at the meeting based on the recommendations made by a ministerial panel led by Odisha minister Niranjan Pujari. The idea is to see if, instead of levying GST on sales, it can be imposed on the installed capacity of the production unit, the person said. This, however, militates against the very nature of GST, which is a tax on consumption, not production. A reverse charge mechanism or shifting the liability to pay tax in a transaction to the buyer for better reporting and compliance is also under consideration for segments of the industry. In the case of brickmaking, the problem is that only a part of its downstream industry—the sale of under-construction property—is covered under GST and not properties where work has been completed (which attracts stamp duty). The idea of capacity-based taxation is being explored to check evasion by brickmakers who underreport output.

