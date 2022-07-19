GST on pre-packed food items: Sitharaman says Council unanimously decided tax

When GST was rolled out, a GST rate of 5% was made applicable on branded cereals, pulses, flour and later this was amended to tax only such items which were sold under registered brand or brand on which enforceable right was not foregone by supplier, the minister explained. However, soon rampant misuse of this provision was observed and suppliers and industry associations wrote to the government to impose GST uniformly on all packaged commodities to stop such misuse. This rampant evasion in tax was also observed by states, Sitharaman said in the Twitter post.