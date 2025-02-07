News
Big Brother watching: Optional GST invoice reconciliation to be made mandatory
Summary
- India may soon mandate the invoice management system for large transactions to curb tax evasion and enhance GST compliance. While it promises real-time tracking, experts caution about transition challenges, especially for small businesses.
NEW DELHI : An optional, online system to reconcile transaction details for availing GST credit may soon be made mandatory, according to two persons aware of the development.
