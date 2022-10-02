GST data aids lenders’ decision on SME loans3 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 11:50 PM IST
E-invoicing will have a huge impact on credit distribution and are laying the foundation of algorithmic credit disbursal
NEW DELHI : The treasure trove of data captured in the GST framework about economic transactions is beginning to drive financial institutions’ lending decisions, especially to small and medium businesses, according to agencies that generate various statutory documents and invoices.